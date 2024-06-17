Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.