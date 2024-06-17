Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $329.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.18 and a 200-day moving average of $283.11. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $181.46 and a 52-week high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.