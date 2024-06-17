Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $185.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

