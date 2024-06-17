Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $112.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $113.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.