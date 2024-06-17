Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

