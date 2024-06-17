Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.1 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

