Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZIMV. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ZimVie by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 152,662 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth $4,389,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 78.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZimVie by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 57,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $15.71 on Monday. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIMV shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ZimVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

See Also

