Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.