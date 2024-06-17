Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,073,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $318.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

