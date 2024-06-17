American Trust Acquires New Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,374 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $6,696,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ADT by 44.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 602,704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,786 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 304,754 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 516,156 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 211,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ADT opened at $7.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.57. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.61.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

