Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.