American Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $592,058. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 952.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

