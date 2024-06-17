American Trust Acquires New Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

American Trust purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middleby by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,953,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 505,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,449,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 217,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 483,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 406,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Down 2.1 %

Middleby stock opened at $123.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

