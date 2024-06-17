American Trust Cuts Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

American Trust decreased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 436.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 436,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 355,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 222,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $782.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.