American Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

American Trust reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,113,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $167.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

