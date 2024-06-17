V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.25. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.