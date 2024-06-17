American Trust Acquires Shares of 1,115 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $198.73 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

