American Trust Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,523,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 102,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
