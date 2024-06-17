V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Georgetown University lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 160,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SMFG opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

