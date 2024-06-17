BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

