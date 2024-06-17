American Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $579.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $580.15.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
