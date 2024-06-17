4,345 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

