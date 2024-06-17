V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPB opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.