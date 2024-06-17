V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,250 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,741,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $109,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,158,000 after buying an additional 432,301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after buying an additional 287,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 784.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,618,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Credicorp stock opened at $155.97 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

