V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $313,000 in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RBA opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $81.28.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,722,992. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

