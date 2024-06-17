V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,341,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after buying an additional 304,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 280,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,550,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

