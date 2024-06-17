V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. HSBC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

