V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,716 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,716 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,630,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after buying an additional 104,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
