V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,716 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,716 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,630,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after buying an additional 104,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

