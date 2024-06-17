Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

PMAY stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

