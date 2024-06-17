JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

