Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in May

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Prime Mining Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:PRMNF opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Prime Mining has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.89.
Prime Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Mining
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.