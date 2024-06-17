Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,274,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 1,064,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,123.3 days.

PGEJF opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Pgs Asa has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

