Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Rises By 14.1%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $108.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $145.00.
Kinaxis Company Profile
