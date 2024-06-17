KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KOSÉ Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

About KOSÉ

(Get Free Report)

See Also

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.