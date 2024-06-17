KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KNKZF stock opened at C$64.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.20. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of C$50.45 and a twelve month high of C$66.15.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

