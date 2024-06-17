KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of KNKZF stock opened at C$64.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.20. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of C$50.45 and a twelve month high of C$66.15.
About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.