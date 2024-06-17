MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Up 36.1%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 36.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 10,084,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,553,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Trading Up 30.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a market cap of £2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.66.

About MetalNRG

(Get Free Report)

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.