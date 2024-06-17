Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,584,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 23,042,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,160.2 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.