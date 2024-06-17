Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,839.0 days.

Kerry Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAF opened at $83.04 on Monday. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

