Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Up 35.2%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 35.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 1,449,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 363,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.03 ($0.09).

Longboat Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of £5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.36.

About Longboat Energy

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

