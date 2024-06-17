Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Update

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Down 59.2 %

Komo Plant Based Foods stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Komo Plant Based Foods

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc does not have significant operations. Previously the company was involved in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based frozen food products through ecommerce and retail platforms in Canada. Komo Plant Based Foods Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

