R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Up 7.9%

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 6,097,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 2,166,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
R&Q Insurance Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.75. The company has a market cap of £511,736.10, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48.
R&Q Insurance Company Profile
R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.
