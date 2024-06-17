Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.0 days.
Kemira Oyj Price Performance
Kemira Oyj stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
