V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $88.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

