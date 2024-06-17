V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,679 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,631 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $51.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.28.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

