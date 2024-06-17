V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170,135 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

