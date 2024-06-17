V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Robert Half by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Robert Half by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $64.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

