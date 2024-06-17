V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $371,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $164,307,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 789,499 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,354,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,532,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,647,000 after acquiring an additional 418,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.54 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

