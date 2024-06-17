19,391 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Infosys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 40,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

INFY stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

