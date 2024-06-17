MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,073,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,176.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 512,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,948,000 after purchasing an additional 162,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $200.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.27. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.54 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

