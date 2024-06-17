Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $34.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

